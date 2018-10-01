Burj Rafal Hotel Kempinski Continues Its Unprecedented Offers!

Tuğra Restaurant is re-launching Sultan Dinner Buffet after the summer break with a luxurious Ottoman ambiance.

Burj Rafal Hotel Kempinski continues to amuse and entertain its guests with a gastronomic journey. The hotel has launched a range of exclusive offers as theme nights in Aroma and Tugra Restaurant in addition to Friday Eurasian Brunch.

Tuğra Restaurant is re-launching Sultan Dinner Buffet after the summer break with a luxurious Ottoman ambiance. This is an ideal choice for those wishing to enjoy a wonderful meal and a live interactive cooking show. Meet Chef Caglar Albairaq, from Adana city, whose father began his kebab shop decades ago and he can share some interesting recipes and spices to try at home. Sultan Dinner Buffet is served every Wednesday from 7:00 pm to midnight.

Seafood fans can start their weekend with colorful and tasteful seafood night. Indulge your senses with our seafood buffet, which will be served with a rich selection of fish, shrimps, crabs and more with live cooking stations at Aroma Restaurant from 6:30pm to 10:30pm every Thursday.

Add a great flavor to your weekend by savoring the delicious Eurasian brunch, celebrating with your family, friends and the loved ones and tasting a variety of Eastern and Western cuisine, which will be hosted every Friday from 1:00pm to 4:00pm with live cooking station at Aroma Restaurant, known for its unique and spectacular ambiance.