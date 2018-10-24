Cadillac Adds Power and Performance With All-New 2.0L Engine

The new 2.0-liter turbo-charged engine features an advanced, power-dense inline-four-cylinder turbo with an industry-first tri-power system.

Cadillac has developed a new 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo engine as part of an all-new global architecture of versatile, high-efficiency engines representing the next generation of advanced powertrain engineering. Debuted earlier this year on the brand’s new compact SUV – the XT4, the lightweight engine, engineered with industry-leading valvetrain technology, delivers efficient performance, with immense power on demand at all speeds.

Set to launch in the Middle East later this year on the all-new Cadillac XT4, the new 2.0-liter turbo-charged engine features an advanced, power-dense inline-four-cylinder turbo with an industry-first tri-power system. The system is designed to optimize performance and efficiency by having three distinct operating modes, including high valve lift for maximum power, low valve lift for a greater balance of power and efficiency and Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation) further fuel efficiency.

Christian Soemmer, Managing Director of Cadillac Middle East, said, “The modern, sporty character of the XT4 and its tech-savvy target

customer from the millennials of the Middle East are perfectly suited for this advanced family of engines. Right from the beginning, the XT4 has been powered by an all-new engine that delivers exceptional responsiveness to inspire driver confidence with power, while providing competitive fuel economy for optimal efficiency”.

Producing an SAE-certified 237 hp 177 kW) and 350 Nm of torque, the new petrol engine features a twin-scroll turbocharger to enhance torque production at lower speeds, as well as direct injection technology. The standard XT4 engine reaches peak torque at about 1600 RPMs and maintains it until about 5000 RPMs. This creates a customer-pleasing flat torque curve that is designed with spirited drivers in mind.

Developed for maximum efficiency, enabled by intelligent technologies, the new engine claims three world-first innovations including:

A three-step sliding camshaft that enables advanced Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation) for optimal fuel efficiency A fuel system electric purge pump helps drive emissions compliance An active thermal management design makes smart use of otherwise wasted energy to enhance efficiency and reduce friction

Additional technologies contribute to the direct-injected Cadillac 2.0-liter Turbo’s balance of performance and efficiency, including:

An efficiency-enhancing electric water pump eliminates the drag of a conventional, engine-driven pump. It also enables continual cabin heating, even when the engine is off during a stop/start event.

The design of the integrated exhaust manifold in the cylinder head helps recover exhaust heat for faster engine and transmission warm-up and quicker turbo response.

Stop/start technology automatically stops the engine in stop-and-go traffic under certain conditions to reduce fuel consumption. This feature can be deactivated by the driver at startup.

The new Cadillac 2.0-liter Turbo engine on the XT4 will be coupled with a nine-speed automatic transmission with next-generation Electronic Precision Shift.