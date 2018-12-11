Cadillac Reveals First-Ever Cadillac XT4 in the Middle East at Sole DXB

The all-new Cadillac XT4

The all-new Cadillac XT4 has been revealed in the Middle East for the first time. Kicking off Cadillac’s product offensive through to 2020, the brand’s first-ever compact SUV model was debuted to festival-goers at the region’s largest street-culture festival, SOLE DXB, ahead of its arrival in the region early next year.

The brand's first-ever compact SUV formed the centerpiece of Cadillac’s innovative and daring activation: The Cadillac HOTEL during Sole DXB (6th – 8th December 2018). Attendees were offered an exclusive chance to enjoy an exciting experiential platform with a Cadillac twist featuring the brands core values as well as the first-ever XT4.

The all-new compact SUV represents Cadillac’s 10-year expansion plan and shift in direction. Starting with the first-ever XT4, Cadillac will bring six new models to market in the space of two and a half years.

Developed on an exclusive compact SUV architecture, Cadillac’s entry to the industry’s fastest-growing luxury segment delivers expressive design, confident performance, spacious accommodations and new technologies. As one of Cadillac’s key markets in the world, the Middle East promises to be an ideal market for the Cadillac XT4.

Christian Soemmer, Managing Director, Cadillac Middle East said: “The reveal of the first-ever Cadillac XT4 in the Middle East is an important milestone and kicks off what will be, without doubt, the most aggressive product offensive in the brand’s long history.”

“SOLE DXB has become an important event in our calendar and it seemed only fitting to bring the all-new XT4 to the event and reveal it for the first time in the region. The XT4 is our first-ever compact SUV designed to stand out to millennial consumers and features a wide range of cutting-edge technology and connectivity features that customers and millennials in the region demand,” Soemmer continued.

Simple and sculpted lines draw the customer in and accentuate the XT4’s powerful proportions and aggressive presence. All models feature advanced LED lighting technology front and rear. Cadillac’s vertical L-shaped lighting signature is stretched horizontally, emphasizing the XT4’s width and confident stance.

The interior is the Cadillac design aesthetic distilled: the thoughtful and artistic integration of technology and appealing style. The cabin is exceptionally refined, with expected segment-leading rear-seat spaciousness. The new XT4’s cabin conveys boldness and strength with youthful athleticism. Sweeping arcs and tapered lines enhance the feeling of spaciousness and give it a taut, tightly wrapped appearance.

The interior elements come together in a sophisticated and modern design. Intuitive technology includes available next-generation wireless device charging and an in-cabin air ionizer. Led by the latest Cadillac user experience, the brand’s most advanced infotainment interface, the XT4 offers a connected environment. The next generation Cadillac User Experience is a dynamic platform that offers a smartphone-like experience with an intuitive interface, faster response and improved voice.

All XT4 models will be driven by an all-new Cadillac 2.0L Turbo engine, producing an SAE-certified output of 237 hp (177 kW). Coupled with a nine-speed automatic transmission with next-generation Electronic Precision Shift, the new engine features new efficiency-enhancing technologies including Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation).

The XT4 will also see the debut of Cadillac’s new global “Y” trim strategy, with specific content and styling cues featured on distinctive Premium Luxury and Sport trims, tailored to different customer tastes and preferences. XT4 Sport models feature a gloss black mesh grille inspired by Cadillac’s high-performance V-Series models, gloss black window moldings and specific Sport alloy wheel choices. Cadillac will roll out this new trim strategy beginning with the XT4 and the 2019 CT6 top-of-range sedan.

Seven exterior colors will be offered on the 2019 XT4: Autumn Metallic, Crystal White Tricoat, Twilight Blue Metallic, Shadow Metallic, Red Horizon Tintcoat, Stellar Black Metallic and Radiant Silver Metallic.

The Cadillac XT4 will arrive in the region early 2019. For more information please contact your local Cadillac dealer.