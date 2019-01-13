Campbell Gray Living Amman Donates Christmas Central Proceeds to Cerebral Palsy Foundation

During the signing

Constituting the first step forward for their recent partnership, Campbell Gray Living Amman gladly donated the proceeds of ticket sales from its recent “Christmas Central” market to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation. The market, which featured entertainment, local vendors, and a festive holiday environment, was a tremendous success with many visitors, and it allowed the luxury mixed-use development to raise funds for a worthy cause. A cheque for the Cerebral Palsy Foundation was presented to Dr. Nisreen Al-Otaibi Al-Fayez, president of the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, by Nader Nemeh, general manager of Campbell Gray Living Amman.

During a meeting at Campbell Gray Living Amman’s headquarters in December, a long-term agreement was signed with the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, designating the foundation as its primary arm for its social responsibility output. Campbell Gray Living Amman, which is managed by Al Seraje Real Estate Development, a subsidiary of Audeh Group, will continue to support the foundation in order to realize its goal of encouraging and promoting local initiatives, and giving back to the Jordanian community.

The Cerebral Palsy Foundation was established in 1977 as a voluntary charitable organization, specializing in the care of children with cerebral palsy and similar disabilities. Reaching about 22,000 children with cerebral palsy at six centres located throughout the governorates – in addition to the educational services provided through two specialized schools for children in Amman and Al Karak – the association diagnoses, rehabilitates, and teaches children with cerebral palsy, in order to ensure them all a better quality of life.