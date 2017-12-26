Canadian Specialist Hospital to Contribute Dh10.5 Million in Support of UAE's Year-Of-Giving

Dr. Yashar Ali, CEO of Canadian Specialist Hospital

Follow > Disable alert for Canadian Specialist Hospital Disable alert for Dubai Disable alert for Yashar Ali Follow >

In support of the Year-of-Giving initiative, Canadian Specialist Hospital will be contributing 10.5 million dirhams for the treatment of 175 patients for dialysis and cataract surgery in the year 2018. The hospital will be offering half the price to selected patients on dialysis sessions, lab tests and cataract surgeries along with complimentary consultation with the doctor.

The hospital will conduct dialysis sessions for 125 underprivileged patients next year. Furthermore, the hospital will offer discounted prices for cataract surgeries to 50 patients who are unable to afford the full cost of the surgery.

Dr. Yashar Ali, CEO, Canadian Specialist Hospital, said, “Year-of-Giving is all about offering support to the people and we endeavor to target and extend help towards patients who lack the resources to get themselves treated. This year has been a great one for the UAE in terms of charity and volunteering and we are honored to be a part of this initiative by treating patients in need.”

The enrollment for the offer started in the first week of December 2017. UAE nationals and Dubai residents are required to submit their documents to Canadian Specialist Hospital in order to avail the offer. After submission, the application will be reviewed by DHA and the applicant will receive a response within 2 working days. The decision would be based on the financial status and health condition of the patient.

In UAE, the demand for dialysis has been on the rise due to the increase in the number of diabetes and hypertension cases, which incidentally are the leading causes of kidney diseases. Kidney diseases are often diagnosed at the later stage as they do not manifest early symptoms. People with diabetes and family history of kidney diseases are recommended to go for screenings every 6 months to avoid being diagnosed at the last stage where dialysis is the only solution.

Diabetes and hypertension are also major contributors towards the growing number of patients suffering from cataract. This condition may develop due to diabetic retinopathy, eye injury, ageing or other medical issues. To treat cataract, the cloudy lens can be replaced with an artificial lens via surgery to restore clear vision.

The Hospital is fully equipped with medical technologies and experienced staff for both dialysis and ophthalmology department. The dialysis clinic provides a full range of services to patients with renal diseases, whereas, the ophthalmology clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic, therapeutic and surgical technology for treatment of various eye disorders.

Patients who are interested in availing the offer can find out more details regarding the application requirements by logging on to the hospital’s website.