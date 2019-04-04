Canon Awarded Four Prestigious 2019 TIPA World Awards – Championing Optical Excellence Across Its Full Line-Up

Canon

Canon Middle East today announces it has been awarded four accolades from the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA), highlighting Canon’s impressive optical heritage and innovation across the board – from its EF lenses, to its revolutionary EOS R System. 2019 marks Canon’s 25th year of recognition from TIPA and after a significant year for Canon – with the launch of the era-defining EOS R System and RF mount – this year’s awards showcase Canon’s continued and unrivalled expertise in the photography industry. Representing 30 industry magazines from 15 countries across five continents, the TIPA World Awards is one of the most coveted photo and imaging awards globally.

Products from Canon’s new full frame mirrorless system has been recognised as industry-leading – winning two awards. The first for its affordable, compact and lightweight camera body, the EOS RP, and the second for the ground-breaking, premium L-series lens the RF50mm F1.2 L USM. Both products set new standards in photographic performance, offering creative shooting possibilities thanks to the benefits of the EOS R System – including the world’s fastest autofocus[i]. The other two accolades recognise the strength and breadth of Canon’s EF and EF-M lens line-up, from the world’s lightest 400mm f/2.8 lens – the EF400mm f/2.8L IS III USM to the compact, high quality EF-M32mm f/1.4 STM lens – distinguishing Canon’s ongoing commitment to innovating lens technology and optical excellence – providing kit for every type of user, across its product range.

Venkatasubramanian Hariharan, Business Unit Director, B2C, Canon Middle East, said:

“Maintaining pole position for 25 years is definitely an achievement worth celebrating, and being recognised by TIPA with these four accolades underscores the strength of Canon’s vision. Without a doubt, we take photography seriously, as well as our role in enabling people around the world capture and immortalise special moments. We thank TIPA for this recognition, and dedicate this to every proud Canon aficionado out there.”

In honouring Canon’s award-winning products, the TIPA judging panel offered the following citations:

Best Full-Frame Camera Advanced: Canon EOS RP

Compact and versatile, the affordable EOS RP is a compact and lightweight mirrorless camera with a 26.2 Megapixel CMOS sensor, a DIGIC 8 Processor and Dual Pixel CMOS AF system. Viewing and framing is enhanced with a Vari-Angle 3-inch LCD and a 2.36M dot EVF. The camera can record 4K 24/25p video and has on-board HDMI, headphone and microphone sockets. Aimed at those seeking an advanced-level yet easy to use full frame camera the EOS RP features a guided user interface that allows users to see on screen how switching modes affects their image. Added benefits include enhanced low light auto focus capability that, with an f/1.2 lens, brings AF sensitivity to an incredible EV-5.

Best DSLR Professional Prime Lens: Canon EF400mm f/2.8 IS III USM

Lightweight, 5-Stop Image Stabilizationand ease of handling are important considerations for photographers working in the field, and Canon’s EF400mm lens is the lightest in its class. Handling features also play an important role, and the incorporated 5-stop Image Stabilization and focus lock/activate controls, with full time manual available, make this an eminently hand-holdable and versatile lens. Other impressive specs include a nine-bladed diaphragm, a ring-type USM motor and a minimum focusing distance of 2.5 meters. The lens offers full time manual focusing and is constructed with 17 elements in 13 groups with both fluorite and super UD elements, as well as Air Sphere, Super Spectra and fluorine coatings.

Best APS-C Mirrorless Prime Lens: Canon EF-M32mm f/1.4 STM

A compact and lightweight prime lens for stills and video. Still and video photographers will appreciate the STM (stepping motor) in this EF-M lens for its smooth and quiet focus operation, when taking stills and its near-silence when recording video. Compact in size and lightweight (235g) the lens features a wide focusing ring with full-time manual capability. Constructed with 14 elements in eight groups, the Super Spectra Coating technology helps minimize ghosting and flare. Its large maximum aperture delivers stunning bokeh and its minimum focusing distance (0.23 meters) and maximum magnification of 0.25x opens up numerous creative imaging possibilities.

Best Mirrorless Prime Standard Lens: Canon RF50mm F 1.2 L USM

Fast and super sharp, this ultra-fast prime lens for Canon’s EOS R series cameras is weather-sealed and is built with 15 elements in 9 groups, with UD and aspherical elements, as well as Air Sphere, Super Spectra and fluorine coatings. It has a ten-bladed diaphragm and a 40 cm minimum focusing distance with a customizable control ring that can be used for adjusting aperture, shutter speed, ISO settings and exposure compensation. Focusing is fast and silent thanks to the ring-type ultrasonic motor.