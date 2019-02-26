Canon Demonstrates Their Commitment to Education With Storytelling Solutions at GESS 2019

During the event

Canon Middle East is participating at the Global Educational Supplies & Solutions (GESS) conference and exhibition being held at World Trade Centre in Dubai from February 26-28. Showcasing its commitment towards transforming experiences in the education sector with their innovative solutions. A key focus at the event will be the Canon Storytellers ecosystem which encourages students in schools and universities to embrace visual storytelling by bringing together solutions that provide students a learning environment that is vocational, fun & interactive. Working towards enhancing educational techniques, Canon Middle East will be introducing its Canon Juniors Academy program that helps train young aspiring photographers to capture powerful imagery and bring their stories to life.

Canon’s dedication towards the education sector is reflected in their wide array of transformative products and solutions aimed at equipping students with the right tools to hone their creativity in newer ways. Canon’s easy to install products also provide academics with the ability to transform a traditional classroom set-up by creating a more engaging experience for students, allowing them to learn from each other.

Commenting on the event, Venkatasubramanian Hariharan, Business Unit Director B2C, Canon Middle East, said: “We aim to ensure the education sector has the right tools and solutions to embrace inclusivity, immersiveness, and engagement to extend a wholesome learning experience. We also believe that a classroom alone cannot teach life-skills. With a growing number of original content creators among us today, tomorrow’s generation needs to be exposed to the principles of storytelling, and we feel that Canon is best placed to lead this. Therefore, at GESS 2019, we look forward to interacting and engaging with many future Storytellers.”

Canon is showcasing its relevance to the education sector by bridging the needs in the sector. By throwing a spotlight on the benefits that these products provide both students and faculty.

Junior Storytelling: Canon Juniors Academy program will offer students a comprehensive module-based certification course in photography along with an academy kit that includes a DSLR Camera, Photo printer & Tripod to enable their visual storytelling journey.

Fun Learning: Canon solutions give students and faculty the creative freedom to transform their imagination into craft with Creative Park. Using Canon’s Pixma range of Inkjet printers, the Creative Park allows students to work together and use their imagination to create an array of crafts.

Bringing creativity and stories to life: Canon initiatives for learning include technology advancements such as augmented reality and stop motion animation. Stop motion animation brings digital storytelling to life by combining various positioned shots of photographs. Canon will also be showcasing its range of printers which allows customers to bring their fondest memories to life. The printers will be on display at the stand along with a wall to showcase the various prints all printed on Canon printers.

Smart Learning: Educational institutions need to ensure that they provide their students with the very best learning techniques. To aid this, Canon’s USTi smart learning techniques makes teaching easy and convenient for teachers. The interactive pens allow teachers to swipe through presentations and take notes and share them via email.

Interactive learning: The LV range of Canon floor Projectors makes learning fun with its multimedia visual displays that embodies outstanding special effects. This range is ideal for educational institutions to teach students through interactive vocational teaching and gamification.

Canon Middle East is at stand number is H50, at GESS 2019, Sheikh Saeed Halls at Dubai World Trade Center at Global Educational Supplies & Solutions (GESS) from February 26-28. For more information on Canon’s range of solutions click visit Canon’s website.