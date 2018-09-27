Canon Enthusiasts Witness the Future of Storytelling at the Regional Launch Event of the All-New EOS R System in Dubai

During the event

Canon Middle East, world leader in imaging solutions, unveiled the pioneering EOS R System, at the Canon Space360, the innovation and knowledge sharing platform in Dubai. The showcase was attended by Canon’s enthusiasts and key opinion leaders from the photography community, giving them a chance to exclusively witness the future of storytelling through Canon’s first full-frame mirrorless camera, the EOS R.

Commenting on the unveiling, Anurag Agrawal, Managing Director, Canon Middle East said “Business and consumer trends are evolving, and so should we. With Canon’s track-record in innovative solutions, we are taking our user’s experience a step further, which is something we have always been committed to. The launch of the EOS R System is a leap into the future; and we see this as a stepping stone towards a new world of innovative solutions by Canon.”

Venkatasubramanian Hariharan, Business Unit Director, B2C, Canon Middle East also commented “The new EOS R System was perfected by Canon’s engineers to adhere to our storyteller’s growing demand for better performing mirrorless cameras. The new EOS system builds on the long-standing high performance of the old system; created to offer top-notch features and technology”.

“Through this showcase, we are elated to share an exclusive hands-on experience with our peers who take on this experience and extend their vision into the future of mirrorless cameras with Canon” he added.

EOS R sets the standard for the smaller, lighter full-frame camera of tomorrow. The EOS R System is a result of detailed research by Canon engineers and professional photographers and filmmakers. The new system takes the EOS platform to greater heights, with higher performance, lens design possibilities and flexibility, resulting in higher image quality and enhanced usability.

Over the years, the EOS system has grown to become the most recognized imaging system in the world for the photography and filmmaking professionals. The EOS R System with RF mount and Dual Pixel CMOS AF delivers unmatched optical excellence, the world’s fastest autofocus and faster communication between camera and lens.

During the event, professional photographers and enthusiast were carefully taken through the specifications of the camera and were given the opportunity to get a hands-on experience with the new camera at Canon’s experience zones.