Canon Middle East Spotlights the Future of Imaging at Xposure

Canon Middle East spotlights the future of photography and filmmaking at Xposure International Photography Festival 2018, held in Expo Centre Sharjah. Canon is showcasing its latest innovations in imaging to both the consumers and businesses through a series of interactive sessions and workshops.

Professional photographers and photography enthusiasts can visit the stand and get a chance to get hands-on experience into the future of photography with the all-new full-frame mirrorless camera, the EOS R System; designed as a result of detailed research by Canon engineers and professional photographers and filmmakers. The EOS R System with RF mount and Dual Pixel CMOS AF delivers unrivalled optical excellence, the world’s fastest autofocus and faster communication between camera and lens. It also offers the highest standard of movie output, enabling filmmakers to take their storytelling to the next level in 4K with output in 10-bit over HDMI.

Additionally, Canon is showcasing the Canon Zoemini, a lightweight, pocket size and portable photo printer, featuring ZINK™ (zero ink) technology. The Canon Zoemini connects seamlessly to the Canon Mini Print app via Bluetooth® for instant printing of photos and social media snaps in a matter of seconds. The Canon Zoemini prints out personalized 2x3 inch (5 x 7.6cm) photos, straight from a mobile phone, tablet or social media apps.

Binoj Nair, Senior Manager – B2C Marketing & Direct Sales, Canon Middle East said: “As the world leader in imaging solutions, it is our duty to continuously empower photographers and provide them with exceptional experiences, giving them a glimpse into the future of photography with Canon’s innovative technologies. Participating at Xposure is important to us as it serves as a platform to directly engage with storytellers from around the region and showcase our latest solutions.”

To support professional photographers and fine art specialists in bringing their masterpiece to life, Canon is also demonstrating the capabilities of imagePROGRAF series printers in producing stunning black and white prints, detailed graduations, and wide color gamuts that can reproduce the most difficult magentas and blues. The feature-rich professional printers perfectly complement Canon's professional line of cameras for an ideal pairing that accentuates high quality images rich in detail when reproduced on a variety of media, creating images that look as close to the real scene, as when they were captured.

Ayman Ali, Senior Marketing Manager, B2B, Canon Middle East, said: “Canon is committed to meeting the needs of photo professionals and graphic artists to showcase the nuances in their work. The proof is in the print. With the capabilities to reproduce sharp, bright, fast and obsessively beautiful prints, the resulting professional quality products present great detail and depth without losing any of the qualities present when the image was first photographed. With this in mind, these professionals need only to concentrate on their work, and leave the printing in our safe hands.”

Visitors to the event will also be introduced to a powerful software tool which offers exceptional ease in designing customized photography products online, showcased by Canon customer printonline.me. Using the Dreamlabo 5000 to provide exceptional image detail and vividness, the company is also demonstrating the production of photo books. “From High Definition photo books to single prints, customers can preserve, display, and relive the magic of the moment from capture to output with Canon. Through a simple and easy-to-use online portal, PrintOnline delivers personalized products to customers, professionally printed and bound with a premium finish,” continued Ayman.

Additionally, Canon is hosting a series of workshops for professional and beginner photographers hosted by renowned international and local professional photographers on essentials, food photography, fashion and portrait photography, commercial filmmaking and action and adventure photography.

Visit us at stand A2-1, from the 21st to the 24th of November and get a chance to capture the future with Canon.