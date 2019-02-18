Careem Launches One of the Region’s Biggest and Most Generous Rewards Programme

If Careem customers take 15 rides a month they will achieve the Careem Gold status and enjoy benefits including 50 percent more points awarded on all rides.

Careem has launchedCareem REWARDS - one of the biggest rewards programme in the region with over 33 million users.



The rewards programme is already active on all 33 million Careem users’ apps and gives points on all rides paid by cash, card, or invoice - in any country in which they are riding with Careem.

Mudassir Sheikha, Careem’s co-founder and CEO, said: “We are so thankful to our customers that we wanted to recognize their loyalty with something in return - Careem is the first company in our industry to launch something like this in the region, and it’s a unique programme that rethinks how loyalty schemes work and focuses on simplicity of use and value.”

He added, “Someone who uses Careem daily to commute will, as a result of Careem REWARDS, get at least two free rides per month.”

“We are also delighted to be able to offer our users the chance to make a positive change in the region by using their Careem points earned on their rides to make a genuine difference in the lives of those most in need.”

Careem Gold

If Careem customers take 15 rides a month they will achieve the Careem Gold status and enjoy benefits including 50 percent more points awarded on all rides, priority support across channels, and other special offers exclusive to Gold customers.

Once unlocked, Careem Gold status is active for the month in which it was achieved, as well as the following two months. To maintain the Gold status, users have to unlock it again before it expires.

The launch of Careem REWARDS is part of Careem’s ongoing platform strategy as Careem continues to build the leading tech-enabled platform in the region. Careem customers will soon also earn Careem points on all their food orders placed on Careem NOW, the recently-launched delivery app, and any spend on other Careem services.

Charitable donations

Careem points can be converted into credit appearing in the app wallet to spend on rides or used to fund a range of charity donations.Charities include the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR and other local charities will appear depending on the user’s location.

Just 2,500 Careem points will feed a child for a day or help a refugee obtain cooking gas. For 6,000 points, users can fund a child’s education for a day, while 15,000 points will feed a child for an entire week. Careem REWARDS has also partnered with the WWF in Pakistan and for only 900 points users can help the planet by having a tree planted.



Careem already has other existing partnerships in place, including schemes with Emirates Skywards, STC Qitaf, Shukran, Air Miles, Etihad, and Etisalat Smiles.

Careem REWARDS will be adding more top-tier partners and well-known brands in the coming months.