Cashback Up to 2000 Kd From Nissan Al Babtain

Nissan Al Babtain invites customers to visit its showrooms located in Al Rai and Ahmadi to seize this exclusive opportunity and discover the dynamic features the Nissan models have to offer.

Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Company (AABC), the sole authorized dealer of Nissan vehicles in the State of Kuwait, is delighted to announce the latest cash back offer on its selected Nissan models. Bringing its customers worthy and exciting incentives to look forward to, the campaign covers the Nissan Pathfinder, Nissan 370Z, Nissan Maxima, Nissan Kicks and Nissan X-Trail.

With KD 2,000 cash back upon purchase, the 4X4 seven-seat family vehicle, Nissan Pathfinder comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine adds direct injection system, horsepower increases to 271, with towing capacity of 1,500 KG and is offered with enhanced user friendliness features ranging from Motion-Activated liftgate to a new touch screen monitor; and 20 inches alloy wheels.

Available at KD 1,000 cash back on Nissan 370Z, the model is powered by a V6 engine and 3.7 L producing 350 HP and torque acceleration of 374 newton meters. It is available in two transmission options: six speed manual transmission or the seven speed automatic transmission.

Available at a cash back up to KD 500, the 4-Door Sports car, Nissan Maxima thrills fans with a 300 HP engine, 3.5L V6 cylinder, and 18” aluminium-alloy wheels styled with a mirror-effect derived from a unique diamond-cut finish. The front presents the signature boomerang-shaped headlamps that feature a captivating LED signature line that stays illuminated at all times.

With up to KD 300 cash back upon purchase on the Nissan KICKS and X-Trail, the Nissan KICKS has class-leading fuel efficiency thanks to its advanced 1.6-liter engine and lightweight platform. Power is rated at 88kW (118HP) and torque of 149Nm while the Nissan X-TRAIL, a customer favorite gives young families and adventure-seekers more premium style options such as the choice between the five or seven-seat version as well as five new vibrant exterior vehicle shades, unrivalled space and comfort.

