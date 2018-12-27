Celebrate The End Of 2018 In Style At Danat Al Ain Resort

Danat Al Ain

Danat Al Ain welcomes everyone to bid 2018 farewell in style at the exclusive New Year’s Eve Party.

The enthralling festivity will kick off with tantalizing musical entertainment by an international band and DJs followed by a divine buffet at Arabesque or A La Carte at McGettigan’s.

Toast to a glorious 2018 and welcome 2019 at hotels grand New Year’s Eve party where guests can create unmatched memories as they splurge on a medley of holiday-themed gastronomies, live music, and a phenomenal festive bash.

Patrons can indulge in the New Year’s Eve international buffet at Arabesque where they can experience a variety of sumptuous delicacies featuring season classics, a mix of international and local dishes that will include live cooking stations and will be accompanied by a flow of unlimited beverages.

Guests can also indulge in a Gala dinner hosted at the hotels lavish ballroom with an extensive lineup of Arabic entrainment while the younger ones can enjoy a pool party with 3DJ’s performing throughout the night.

For a more relaxed New Year’s Eve celebration, McGettigan’s hustle free New Year’s Eve is the perfect destination, with scrumptious food, and fantastic live music from an Irish band flying in all the way from Ireland. Bask in the gaiety with succulent cuisines cooked to perfection and an array of beverages as the live entertainment hypes up the crowd in bidding adieu to the last day of the year.