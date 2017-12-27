Celebrate the First Day of the New Year at Al Bustan Centre and Residence

Al Bustan Centre & Residence

Al Bustan Centre and Residence, the popular hotel-apartment among tourists and businessmen in the heart of Dubai, invites everyone to ring in the New Year with amazing dining experience and other great offers.

Guests can sit back, relax and warm their souls with a great company and spirited conversation while enjoying a sumptuous lunch buffet on the first day of the year at the chic and stylish Fountain Restaurant. Rich in flavor, the buffet menu offers a contemporary blend of International, Asian, Indian, Arabic and Mediterranean cuisines. Visitors will be served with a wide selection of mouth-watering delicacies priced at only Dhs. 95/- net per person for adults and Dhs. 57/- for kids.

Moussa El Hayek, Chief Operating Officer of Al Bustan Centre & Residence, said: “We invite everyone to welcome a great New Year with us. We have prepared a rich feast of dishes to satisfy every palate, combining authentic and traditional cuisines especially prepared for the New Year’s Eve. We wish you all the best and fruitful year ahead.”

As part of the festive celebration, the hotel is also pleased to offer discounts for the membership at their spacious and professionally equipped Health Club. AL Bustan Centre & Residences embraces the fundamentals of vitality, fitness and beauty to achieve balance and well-being hence, they are offering a discount of up to 30% on the membership fees for the Health Club, 20% discount for individuals opting for personal training and 10% discount on swimming classes.

All the health club promotion offerings are up to 31st December 2017. For more information, call Al Bustan Centre and Residence Food and Beverages Department at +971 4 2630000 Ext. 8001.