Celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan at Marriott Hotel Al Forsan

Marriott Hotel Al Forsan welcomes guests to break their fast with an array of delicious food

Follow > Disable alert for Marriott Hotel Follow >

In the spirit of giving and precious gatherings this holy month of Ramadan, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan welcomes guests to break their fast with an array of delicious food offerings and the traditional generosity of the signature Marriott hospitality.

Set to take guests on a holistic culinary journey, Iftar at Khayalserves a smorgasbord of flavors across the local Emirati, Saudi, Lebanese, and Egyptian cuisines, accompanied by bespoke Ramadan beverages. With live cooking and carving stations to whet every palate, succulent grilled meats with traditional accompaniments and other traditional Emirati favorites, a selection of continental delicacies and an assortment of desserts. The Iftar buffet will offer a truly inspiring experience for all senses.

Our Iftar is priced at AED 210 per adult, and AED 90 per child between the ages of 6 to 12.

For Suhour, Marriott Al Forsan welcomes guests to the opulent Al Khayal Tent, which presents a sprawling buffet featuring Arabian delicacies, along with an impressive collection of signature flavors. Comfortable seating spread throughout the pavilion will create cozy enclaves to enjoy time with friends and family throughout the Holy Month. The Suhour feasts, succulent spreads will be set up replete with a traditional classic Arabic Suhour dishes. The Suhour buffet is priced at AED 99 per adult and AED 50 per child. Iftar and Suhour reservations completed until 5th of May will receive an exclusive 30% discount.

Welcoming guests in a relaxing setting, The Grill presents a family style, four-course set menu featuring Arabian and Mediterraneandelicaciesserved with a modern twist. Families and friends can treat themselves to an extensive gastronomic affair that also comprises of a trio of charred kofte with mini crisp pita discs, beef kofte with aubergine, lamb with red pepper and walnut, chicken with stewed apricots, grilled renditions of Harirra Shorba, Zaatar smoked lamb loin, jumbo prawns, freekah risotto, and natural braising broth. The final accord of the Iftar dinner selection comprises of Ramadan juices and dessert. The Iftar is priced at AED 300per person, and AED 589 per couple.

Offering personalized Iftar packages, the Ballroom is the quintessential venue for corporate Iftars this summer. The 612-square-meter ballroom, complete with its own private entrance provides privacy where business partners and colleagues can indulge in an authentic communal family-style dining experience. The exemplary culinary and banquet services culminate tailor-made menus with their world-class service, providing guests with the most memorable experiences. Reservations made for a minimum of 50 persons and above, completed until 4th of May will be provided a 30% discount. Menu prices start at AED 149 per person, inclusive of Ramadan juices, and soft drinks.

Richard Bleakley, General Manager, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi: “As a proud member of Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, we will continue to strive for the best Ramadan experience by presenting the elegant traditions, alluring ambiance, genuine care and comfort to make celebrations at Marriott Hotel Al Forsan truly one of a kind. Our ambition is to create memories that enliven the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan shown by unity and compassion that will last a lifetime,”

For more information or to make a reservation, call +971 2 201 4131.