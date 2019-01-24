Celebrate Love at Tilal Liwa Hotel

Fall in love all over again this valentine’s day in a magical setting at Tilal Liwa. The unique desert destination offers couples an array of exquisite culinary experiences and celebratory surprises.

You and your loved ones can enjoy a glamorous evening under the stars that offers dedicated service, scrumptious food, an intimate setup and a romantic ambiance. Set your hearts aflutter with a special five-course candlelight dinner where couples can indulge in an elegant spread of gastronomic masterpieces specially curated by their executive chef which features appetizers, mains and mouthwatering desserts for only 599AED. For a more romantic experience surprise your loved ones with the 999AED package which includes dinner with a romantic setup inside a private cabana with red carpet in the desert and a personal butler service.

Ahmed Margoushy, General Manager of Tilal Liwa Hotel said, “At Tilal Liwa Hotel, we also seek ways to create bespoke packages to provide guests with an unparalleled experience, where couples can treat themselves to an evening of pure bliss in an enticing desert oasis”