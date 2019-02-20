Celebrate Mum This Mother’s Day at Toshi

On March 21, honour the special women in our lives by treating her to a feast of mouthwatering Asian dishes.

Toshi, the signature Pan Asian restaurant at Grand Millennium Dubai Barsha Heights is marking this year’s Mother’s Day with a special themed buffet and a la carte dinner.

On Thursday, March 21, from 7 pm to 11 pm, mothers who will dine with their kids, friends and family at Toshi will get 50% discount on the total bill. Starting with a selection of fresh salads, steaming soups and a buffet of the tastiest sushi and sashimi including signature dishes from China, Singapore, Indonesia, Myanmar, Korea and Vietnam, Mum will definitely feel extra special on her day.

The chefs at Toshi will also prepare flavourful desserts of cakes and seasoned fruits to honour the special women in our lives. The restaurant’s resident musician Rosario will be providing live entertainment with a playlist of classical and contemporary songs that will truly warm every mother’s heart.

Impress Mom this Mother’s Day and let her treasure the unforgettable moments so start planning now and book your table by calling Toshi Restaurant at +971 4 423 4170 or email fbreservations.gmhd@millenniumhotels.com. Guests can also message Grand Millennium Dubai for table reservations using the “Just Ask” WhatsApp number at +971 55 561 2122.