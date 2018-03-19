CEO of Etihad Esco Ali Al Jassim Statement on International Happiness Day In UAE

Ali Al Jassim, CEO of Etihad Esco

“The UAE has been ranked in the 20th place of the World Happiness Report, in addition to being listed as the happiest country in the Arab World for the fourth consecutive year in the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network's 2018 World Happiness Report, ahead of the United Nations International Day of Happiness.

True happiness arises from self-compassion as well as compassion towards others and the importance of happiness and wellbeing of communities cannot be overlooked in the context of sustainable development.

Advocates of sustainable development believe that happiness is achieved through a multi-dimensional focus on economic, social, and environmental objectives.

The 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) reflect the idea that a good society must focus on the foundations of economic prosperity, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability. Etihad ESCO is glad to be a part of this journey by actively contributing to the emirate’s sustainability targets.”