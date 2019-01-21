Championship Golf Course in UAE First in the Region to Promote Sustainable Lighting

Etihad ESCO to retrofit 18-hole golf course with LED lights for Dubai Golf & gain up to 60 per cent from energy savings

Etihad Energy Service Company (Etihad ESCO), a wholly-owned subsidiary of DEWA, has partnered with Abacus Lighting to fully retrofit Dubai Golf’s 18-hole golf course located in Dubai to replace its existing metal halide solution with LED lighting. The new sustainable lighting system is set to improve the overall quality of light across the golf course, covering a total area of approximate 6.08 Million Sq. Feet and bring up to 60 per cent energy savings for the company.

The championship golf course is the first in the region that has moved to LED lighting technology with the installation to be done in an efficient manner featuring a base-hinged system during the replacement of floodlights to ensure the greens and fairways are well maintained and plays are not disrupted. It will use one of the lightest high-performance LED floodlights in the market, weighing only 22 kilograms, including an integrated driver. The lighting system is expected to give light to the course for up to 15 years.

Ali Al Jassim, CEO, Etihad ESCO, said: “Luxury leisure and recreation venues in Dubai could be high energy consuming and moving towards an environmentally-friendly approach to providing such facilities in Dubai is testament to the increasing awareness towards energy sustainability in the UAE.”

He added: “Our strategic agreement with Dubai Golf to implement the first LED lighting retrofit in a golf course in the region is a welcome move that shows leadership in promoting energy efficiency and we commend the company for taking this important step. This partnership further supports the Emirate’s efforts to achieve 30 per cent reduction in energy

consumption by 2030 and brings us another step closer towards meeting our sustainability goals.”

Abacus Lighting, which will install the LED lights, has been working for more than a year to create multiple design options that will ensure the project will be implemented with the optimum solution in line with Dubai Golf’s requirements, primarily considering the quality of light, energy consumption and ease of implementation. The advanced technologies to be used in the retrofitting project also promotes Dubai’s efforts to tap technological innovation in line with the Smart Dubai 2021 strategy, as the installation process is designed to be unobtrusive to players’ golfing experience any time of the day or night.

Christopher May, CEO, Dubai Golf, commented: “Dubai Golf places huge importance to golfers’ playing experience especially at night and we maintain the highest standards for the championship golf course which has been hosting many international tournaments. It is only fitting that we shift to a more ecologically sustainable lighting system and we are excited to be the first in the region to have a LED-lit 18-hole golf course that also contributes to attaining Dubai’s vision to become a truly sustainable city.”

Retrofitting buildings and facilities with LED lighting technologies is a major energy efficiency initiative that can help significantly save energy by up to 50 per cent. Etihad ESCO has been proactively promoting and helping organizations in the UAE to achieve their sustainability goals through auditing and designing energy conservation measures.