Chef Mohammad Farouq Joins Sheraton Amman AL Nabil as New Executive Chef

Chef Mohammad Farouq.

In keeping with its commitment to offering an exquisite culinary experience to its guests, Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel announced the appointment of Mohammad Farouq as the hotel’s new Executive Chef.

The progressive culinary professional brings with him over 25 years of experience in various establishments that include world-renowned resorts and internationally managed chain hotels with upscale restaurants in Jordan and abroad. This includes the Intercontinental Hotel Tripoli, Six Senses Hotel Ma’in, Kempinski Aqaba and the Via Nova group. Chef Farouq began his career at the age of 15, when he started working in hotel kitchens and was also enrolled in hotel management training, specializing in Fine Gastronomy and Culinary Administration.

In 2015, Chef Farouq became a Certified Master Chef by the World Master Chefs Society and has also previously participated in the 2013 Champion of Sustainability Awards at the Six Senses Resorts & Spa. He is known in the Jordanian culinary society as a juror in Horecca, a leading Hospitality and Foodservice trade show in Jordan, as well as a producer and presenter of the Food Farma Program at CYD Farma Radio.

His culinary style is simple but exciting, one that focuses on highlighting natural ingredients. He has a passion for developing Middle Eastern flavors and dishes and also enjoys honing his skills and learning more about the culinary world. Chef Mohammad Farouq also has a passion for sharing his knowledge and experience with others.

“My passion for food and cooking started at a very young age in the family kitchen. This passion grew during my travels and teaching experiences, which created a deeply-rooted love for food. My personal style always takes me back to the basics and the simplicity of enjoying good, wholesome food prepared with fresh ingredients,” commented Chef Mohammad Farouq. “Uncomplicated food draws out the best and defines the quality of the ingredients. I love teaching and always encourage others to experiment and create their own recipes and cooking style”.

In his new role, Chef Mohammad Farouq will continue to provide guests with memorable food experiences at the Sheraton Amman Al-Nabil Hotel, adding his own creative spin in the kitchen.