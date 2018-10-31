Chestertons Accelerates Growth in the Middle East With New Office in Bahrain

Bahrain has a well-established and diverse real estate market and there are a wealth of opportunities across all asset classes in the Kingdom.

Global real estate services firm, Chestertons, today announced it has expanded its regional footprint with the opening of an office in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Bahrain opening brings the total number of Chestertons’ locations in the MENA region to four, adding to the existing offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Nick Witty, Chestertons Managing Director, MENA said, “Chestertons has maintained a permanent presence in the Middle East since 2008 and the decision to expand into the Bahrain market represents the next logical step in our regional growth strategy. Despite the economic slowdown, the Bahrain market has remained resilient which is largely due to the Bahraini Government’s foresightedness in establishing Tamkeen, the National Labour Fund, aimed at promoting foreign direct investment into the Kingdom as well as introducing initiatives to support new businesses.”

The move builds on the firm’s rapidly growing global presence, with Chestertons currently operating across 5 continents in 20 countries with 120 offices based in the UK, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and North Africa.

Bahrain has a well-established and diverse real estate market and there are a wealth of opportunities across all asset classes in the Kingdom. Given the breadth of our international network, we have also identified opportunities to bring commercial and residential investment product to the local market, so we see this move as a very important opportunity for our growth in the region,” added Witty.

Whilst Chestertons is able to provide a complete range of real estate services, the initial focus will be on valuation, feasibility and highest and best use studies, as well as international residential sales. Chestertons’ Bahrain office is based in the Lagoons at Amwaj Islands.

Adam Wilson, Head of Valuations for MENA, will be responsible for leading the Bahrain team, winning new business and developing client relationships. Adam has over 15 years senior management experience in the Europe and Middle East and North Africa markets and has been involved with a number of high-profile projects and clients.

“Bahrain currently has a very limited number of internationally recognised brands providing professional real estate advice, who maintain a permanent presence in the market. This move will allow us to fully accommodate the increasing demand from clients in Bahrain requiring experienced and qualified advisors to maximise returns from their real estate portfolios. I look forward to fully establishing ourselves in the Kingdom and growing the business year on year,” said Wilson.