Cicero & Bernay Expands Into Syria With Y2AD

Maysa-Jana Atoui, Director, Business Development at C&B

Cicero & Bernay Public Relations (C&B) has expanded into Syria via a new strategic affiliation with Y2AD — a leading agency that operates across Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and the UAE. The announcement follows C&B’s recent affiliation with Ingredients in Egypt and as part of its ongoing plans to strengthen its network of communication experts across the MENA region and beyond.

Maysa-Jana Atoui, Director, Business Development at C&B, commented: “Syria is a vibrant and an upcoming key-location for our partners and clients. With heightened interest in investors who are keeping an eye on its market, focusing on the bigger picture of its upcoming potential, C&B is keen on making a presence there. Y2AD has more than 17 years of experience in Syria and our strategic partnership with them is one we are proud to have initiated as part of our overarching mission to expand upon our network. Y2AD will assist us with PR and media relations, as well as with on-ground support and the development of communications in PR strategies tailored to the market. This will broaden our influence and present us with a valuable opportunity to increase the reach of our clients into to a valuable region.”

Y2AD was founded in 2001 by local entrepreneurs as a media buying unit and has since evolved into a leading agency with robust regional experience in the Middle East, and a client list that includes UNICEF, Amana Foods, MABCO ,Samsung, Pepsico, and Persil.

Mr. Manaf Bilal, General Manager of Y2AD in Syria, said: “Partnering with C&B’s growing list of affiliates is an honour that will afford us the opportunity to be a part of a veritable network of leading communicators. We look forward to supporting C&B with its venture into the Syrian market where we have had an established track record handling some of the most prestigious brands. We look forward to expansion of both our agencies, through the MENA region and beyond, in unison.”

C&B carefully studies, audits, and evaluates various local independent agencies across the MENA Region – in terms of client portfolio, communications, online presence, case studies, testimonials, awards won, and organisational culture — to form strategic alliances that will expand upon its growing network.