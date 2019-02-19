Cisco Unlocks IoT Potential With Intent-Based Networking

Osama Al-Zoubi, Chief Technology Office, Cisco Middle East_IMG

The Internet of Things (IoT) brings with it enormous potential, but only if a business can get it right. Each company has its own specific set of IoT requirements and needs an infrastructure that will grow and adapt with their business. Most IoT projects struggle because they cannot scale to production, while security is an afterthought. Today, Cisco is introducing new IoT networking products, developer tools, validated design guides and partner specializations to deliver unmatched scale, flexibility and security for IoT environments.

The innovations include:

New IoT Networking platforms: Cisco is introducing new Catalyst industrial switches and industrial Integrated Services routers purpose-built for IoT environments. They are powered by IOS XE – the modern operating system that powers intent-based networking across the campus, branch and WAN. The new platforms are managed by Cisco DNA Center, which gives customers a single pane of glass view across their campus, branch and IoT environments. IoT Developer Tools: Cisco’s developer program, DevNet, features a new set of developer tools to enable customers and partners to unleash innovation at the IoT Edge. Ecosystem partners now have a consistent way to build and manage applications at the edge and enable the extra flexibility customers need to enable better business outcomes. The new IoT Developer Center is complete with learning materials, developer tools and support resources so partners can start building solutions and applications today. Blueprints for Utilities, Manufacturing and Remote and Mobile Assets: Working with industry partners, Cisco has created three new Cisco Validated Designs: blueprints for IoT architectures that have been tried, tested and proven to deliver business results. Cisco Validated Designs enables customers and partners to quickly accelerate from proofs of concept to successful, scaled deployments IoT Partner Trainings: Cisco partners are critical for successful implementation of IoT Projects. Cisco is building a global ecosystem of IoT partners by providing IoT training and specialization programs. Cisco IoT certified partners gain the highest visibility across our sales teams and customers as trusted advisors across all IoT projects. Cisco also has a rich ecosystem of industry partners, ISVs, machine builders and service providers to deliver IoT projects for customers in manufacturing, transportation, energy, retail, public sector and more.



“In IoT, the conversation is about business outcomes. It starts with secure connectivity as the foundation of every IoT deployment. By providing scale, flexibility and security, we’re turning the network into a secret weapon for our IoT customers,” said Osama Al-Zoubi, Chief Technology Officer, Cisco Middle East and Africa. “And, with a new DevNet IoT developer center, we’re empowering thousands of partners and developers around the world to build upon our IoT platform.”

Extending Intent-Based Networking to the IoT Edge

Intent-based networking represents a fundamental shift in the way networks are built and managed. Moving away from the manual, time-intensive methods by which networks are traditionally managed, these modern networks capture business intent and translate it into network policy. For the past few years, customers have been embracing this new way of networking across the campus and branch. Now, IT can work with operations to manage these environments.

Intent-based networking delivers three major benefits for customers: