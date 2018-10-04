City Centre Ajman Brings Popular Lego Bricks Workshops to Fire Up Children’s Imagination All October

During the event

Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, is bringing back it’s widely popular LEGObricks workshops for children, this time to City Centre Ajman.

Addressing the demand for family entertainment and stimulating workshops for kids in the emirate, City Centre Ajman has created a bigger and better LEGOarea to offer unlimited fun right at the doorstep of residents. Kids of all ages can let their creativity soar and be unbridled with toy building blocks, while parents take advantage of the sales and shop for the latest autumn/winter collections and electronics at the exciting stores that have opened in the mall’s new wing, such as Garage, Annabelle, Jacky’s and Malabar Gold.

“Playtime with LEGObricks have several proven benefits, including promoting motor skills, improving children’s problem solving, planning and communication skills, and even boosts their self-esteem as they see their creations take shape. After the huge success of our LEGObricks sessions at City Centre Fujairah last year and more recently at City Centre Mirdif, we decided to bring the magic of these innovative toys to children in City Centre Ajman. They will be able to pick up building tips and tricks from the trained staff and bring their imagination to life, which they would otherwise have no access to. And while they are busy with that, parents can shop for all their essentials and fashionable outfits for the winter season at the mall’s new stores care free,” said Abdulhamid Bukhashem, Senior Mall Manager for City Centre Ajman.

Parents who shop for AED 200 at City Centre Ajman can sign their children up for the LEGO® bricks workshops daily from 10am until 10pm.

The mall has created two charming, vibrant zones: LEGOFriends and LEGOCity. In the LEGO Friends section, kids will get supplies and blocks to create unique minifigures with access to LEGO sets with heads, hairpieces and other accessories. In LEGOCity, they can experiment with different building designs and come up with their own outrageous and vibrant city designs or get inspired by the modern new façade of City Centre Ajman and the city and build their own version of the Ajman and the mall. All participating children will receive a certificate of appreciation from LEGOcompany.

The same spend will also entitle shoppers to enter weekly draws to win a Mall GiftCard worth AED 5,000. Four winners will be announced every week with a total of AED 80,000 up for grabs this month. City Centre Ajman’s ongoing enhancement project has made the shopping experience delightful for visitors. Earlier this year, the mall enhanced its parking facility, adding 2,100 bays, and improving mall access with three new entrances to reduce the walk for customers to its news stores and restaurants, including The Body Shop, Modern Pharmacy, Dubai Optics, Jacky’s, Mado Café and Jelly Belly Ice Cream.