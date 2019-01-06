City Centre Mirdif Brings Back Its Popular Monday Sobhiya Exclusively for Women

With such a wide variety of experiences to discover at City Centre Mirdif every Monday, ladies can create their perfect day out with Monday Sobhiya.

City Centre Mirdif, the super-regional family lifestyle and leisure destination in Dubai, is bringing back its popular Monday Sobhiya, a feel-good campaign designed to pamper women with a special package, only on Mondays. From 10am to 3pm, ladies are invited to take advantage of this VIP experience, which includes exclusive discounts and fashion and beauty giveaways.

Dubai-based digital influencer Latifa Al Shamsi launched the latest chapter of the mall’s ‘Monday Sobhiya’ at an exclusive breakfast with fifty women at Paul Café followed by a pampering session at Sisters Beauty Lounge.

“Our Monday Sobhiya is inspired by the well-known tradition of the ‘Sobhiya’, a ladies social gathering over tea. We’re inviting women to step away from their busy schedules and re-energize by taking advantage of special offers, designed exclusively for them. It is our way of celebrating and thanking women in the community as they continue to be loyal customers to our mall,” said Mohamed Al Jasmi, Mall Manager for City Centre Mirdif.

With so much on offer, the excitement is in deciding where to start! The first 50 ladies who shop for AED 500 on Mondays instantly win AED 100 and a 2-hour pass to Little Explorers for kids.

Monday Sobhiya has something that caters to all women and with so many unique discounts, every visit can be a new and exciting experience – ranging from a mini shopping spree with great deals at leading fashion and lifestyle brands like Payless, Coast and Bath and Body Works. Ladies who prefer to treat themselves to a bit of well-deserved pampering can also get 10% - 25% off on products and services at Tips and Toes, Sisters Lounge, and NStyle salon.

