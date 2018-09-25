City Centre Muscat Unveils the Autumn/Winter 2018 Fashion Collection

City Centre Muscat offers an unrivalled selection of globally recognised retailers, with new items arriving in stores daily.

Majid Al Futtaim—the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia - is unveiling its brand-new Autumn/Winter 2018 fashion collections at City Centre Muscat this month to cement its position as Oman’s premier fashion destination and offering visitors incredible promotions and winning opportunities from 25th September to 20th October.

“Visitors looking for an entirely new wardrobe for the season or simply to refresh their look for the cooler months ahead can shop from hundreds of new collections at City Centre Muscat. As the Sultanate’s ultimate style destination and following our vision of creating great moments for everyone, everyday, we are proud to house the best selection of brands from high-end, high street and affordable labels,” said Husam Al Mandhari, Senior Mall Manager – Oman – Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim - Properties.

For fashionistas looking to stay ahead of the trends, City Centre Muscat – Oman’s first fashion and lifestyle shopping destination – is the place to be this season. Find your perfect look by heading to the mall’s central galleria, where several mannequins ‘posing’ on a catwalk will showcase the hottest looks around. Different fashion collection line-up will be on display, and ongoing promotional materials displayed at the spot will highlight fabulous in-store promotions. That’s not all! Manicures and henna art will be offered at the site, and shoppers can strike a pose in a fun photo booth.

Even better, the mall will host a ‘Spend and Win’ promotion from 25th September to 20th October. Get trendy and win Mall Gift Cards worth OMR 500. Three people win prizes each week! The draw is open to shoppers who spend at least OMR 30 – and those whose buys include one or more fashion items will double their chances of success!

City Centre Muscat offers an unrivalled selection of globally recognised retailers, with new items arriving in stores daily. From high street brands, affordable fashion for all the family,

the mall is crammed high with clothes, shoes and eye-catching accessories.

Gym gear goes glam with luxe athleisure looks. Shiny metallic surfaces and shimmering reflective fabrics add a shimmer to functional items – this is sportswear you’ll want to show off.

Update your work wardrobe with this season’s smartest checks. From bright, blocky lumberjack shirts to sharply tailored suits in bold takes on classic tartan, this season’s takes on classic patterns are anything but square.

Red will never be dead, and this season, shoppers will find a rich array of tones to choose, from deep crimson and russet to bright poppy hues. Other shades du jour include russet orange, olive and vivid violet, though perhaps not all at once!

Fashion brands include AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, Bershka, COTTON ON, FOREVER 21, GAP, H&M, KoTon, Levi’s, MARKS & SPENCER, next, promod, PARFOIS, stradivarius and ZARA.

As the temperature falls, many of us will be hitting the beach or running track – or exploring the great outdoors. Snap up swimwear, sneakers and more from Sun & Sand Sports, which stocks adidas, Nike, UNDER ARMOUR, asics, CONVERSE, PUMA, Reebok and Timberland.

Spruce up a simple ensemble with statement jewellery from Claire’s, Guess Accessories, NEW LOOK, Lovisa, PANDORA, or treat yourself to some flash new eyewear from Sunglasses Hut. No outfit would be complete without a distinctive pair of shoes, so for fine footwear in all sorts of styles, head to ALDO, CALL IT SPRING, Charles & Keith, Clarks, MilaNo, NINE WEST and VINCCI. For an extra indulgence, upgrade your look with an elegant timepiece at HOUR CHOICE or RIVOLI, or browse the brightly hued designs at Swatch.

Children who have outgrown last year’s winter gear will find clothing to suit their tastes at City Centre Muscat. Trips to Okaïdi and Gymboree should be on every parent’s to-do list for adorable – and durable – items their offspring will love. Mums-to-be can make a beeline for mamas & papas and Mothercare, where they’ll find à la mode maternity wear and dinky outfits for little ones.

Looking good is all about feeling great. For a final dash of body confidence, treat yourself (or your amour) to luscious lingerie from VICTORIA’S SECRET, OYSHO and women’secret.

