City Centre Suhar Welcomes Government Officials for a Site Visit

City Centre Suhar Government Visit.

Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia welcomed Eng. Salem bin Hamad bin Rashid Al Kindi, Director General of Suhar Development Office, Mohammed bin Salim bin Ali Al-Muqbali, Assistant Director of the Department of Health, Captain Mohammed bin Hassan al-Marzouqi head of civil protection at the Civil Defence Department in the North Batinah province and Mohammed bin Hassan bin Rashid Al Marzouqi of the Civil Defense, during an official site visit to the OMR 45 Million City Centre Suhar mall development.

Husam Al Mandhari, Senior Mall Manager – Oman – Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim - Properties, welcomed the officials on a behind-the-scenes tour in the final phase of construction on City Centre Suhar, which is scheduled to open its doors on January 2019. The visit included an overview of all safety standards and sustainable design elements at City Centre Suhar to enhance the retail sector in Oman.

When operational, the mall is destined to become a landmark in the growing city of Suhar, with more than 120 stores, a 9-screen VOX Cinemas, a 7,348 sqm Carrefour, entertainment experiences and a variety of dining options.

Conveniently located on Al Batinah main road, the mall will add 35,301 square metreof gross leasable area to the Sultanate’s booming retail sector. The opening of City Centre Suhar is part of Majid Al Futtaim’s investment plans to increase the company’s total investment in the Sultanate to OMR 705 million by 2020.