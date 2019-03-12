CMS Celebrates Five Successful Years in Oman

Ben Ewing, CMS’ Head of Oman

International law firm CMS is pleased to be celebrating its five-year anniversary in Oman, marking half a decade since the firm launched its office in Muscat. To commemorate this milestone, CMS will be holding a celebration with clients, colleagues and friends on 12 March at the Crown Plaza Muscat.

Led by partner Ben Ewing, the Muscat office has expanded five-fold since its establishment, and now boasts a 10-strong lawyer team who focus on serving local and international clients across Energy & Utilities, Hotels & Leisure, Infrastructure & Project Finance, Real Estate & Construction and Technology, Media & Telecommunications. In 2018, CMS appointed Infrastructure & Projects partner Mary Allan, a major coup for the practice. Mary has spent her career focused on Middle East project financings, specialising on the Oman market, advising both government and private sector clients.

Oman forms an integral part of the firm’s Middle East offering, with the Muscat-based team working closely with colleagues across the UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Iraq to serve the needs of clients on complex, regional-wide projects.

Ben Ewing, CMS’ Head of Oman, comments:

“We are delighted to reach this five-year milestone and honoured by the trust our clients and colleagues place in us every day. It has been a real privilege to watch the team grow alongside our fantastic clients, many of whom we have been supporting since we commenced operations in the region five years ago. Our ambition is to accelerate our development in Oman, by capitalising on the exciting opportunities offered as the region continues to diversify its economy, moving away from its oil dependency into high-growth areas including renewables, technology and tourism.”