CMU-Q, Barzan Holdings Sign MoU to Promote Scientific Research

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) and Barzan Holdings have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation in the field of scientific research and strategic studies. Nasser Al Naimi, managing director of Barzan Holdings, and Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, signed the MoU at a meeting to discuss areas of cooperation and collaboration.

Al Naimi noted said the agreement will help Barzan in its objective to create innovative security technologies to promote Qatar’s defence industries. “We are enthusiastic about partnering with Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, and working together to provide opportunities for graduates in all of CMU-Q’s program areas,” said Al Naimi.

Trick commented that the MoU will help both organizations: “Barzan Holdings and CMU-Q share the common goal of developing human potential in Qatar. Our students are talented, creative and motivated to make real change, and they can add tremendous value to Barzan, and to Qatar.”

The agreement includes cooperation through scientific research, strategic studies and scholarships, as well as hosting specialized scientific conferences and promoting community development.

Carnegie Mellon Qatar offers undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computational biology, computer science, and information systems. Graduates from CMU-Q are making a deep impact in Qatar and around the world. Most choose careers in top organizations, and many have completed graduate studies. With 11 graduating classes, the total number of alumni is nearly 800.