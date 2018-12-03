CMU-Q Students Celebrate Social Responsibility, Power of Education

Silvia Pessoa, associate teaching professor of English at CMU-Q, developed the Language Bridges curriculum almost a decade ago.

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) celebrated eight years of learning and teaching as the latest Language Bridges session came to a close. Language Bridges is a student-led organization where CMU-Q students teach English to Qatar Foundation service workers, many of whom work in janitorial, landscaping and facility maintenance.

Silvia Pessoa, associate teaching professor of English at CMU-Q, developed the Language Bridges curriculum almost a decade ago. She noted that while the service workers improve their English language skills, CMU-Q students also learn and grow as they teach the eight-week course.

“I’m extremely proud of our volunteer students, who demonstrate a great deal of social responsibility and commitment to education. These students provide a tremendous service to our community,” Pessoa said.

The president of Language Bridges, Alanood Al-Thani, says that being involved with the program has shaped her career plans. “Being a teacher was rewarding because you see first-hand the change and excitement among learners,” she explained. “I joined the Business Administration Program because I wanted to do something entrepreneurial, and which also involves social responsibility. I have looked into other things, but I keep going back to a career that will have meaning.”

For Basma Mohamed, Language Bridges marked her first teaching experience. “I became dedicated to the program and went on to do extra work because I loved seeing the progress that was being made. This has been a spectacular experience and I am grateful for this opportunity,” she added.

Sara Hussein said her teaching experience enriched her academic journey by pulling her out of her comfort zone. “Teaching twice a week helped me learn a lot as an individual, particularly in the two-way exchange between teacher to learner. I hope to continue and to encourage others to be a part of this program and process,” Hussein noted.

The Language Bridges program equips workers with basic English language skills. Over the past eight years, about 500 CMU-Q students have taught in Language Bridges to more than 1000 service workers.