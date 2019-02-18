Community Skatepark Opens in DAMAC Hills

Skater competes at Frame Skate Jam in DAMAC Hills.

DAMAC Hills, a premium residential community in Dubai developed by DAMAC Properties, has officially opened the gates to its new 2,000 square metre skatepark. Set against a lush green landscape and located within the heart of the thriving community, the skatepark is designed for trick skating and offers residents a one-of-a-kind leisure venue for skaters of all levels.

Earlier this month, the skatepark hosted its premier Frame Skate Jam event by Select Shop Frame, the region’s first Japanese lifestyle shop. The event celebrated the region’s growing skateboarding community and the evolution of skateparks. During the event, local skateboarding talents shredded the new community park, competing in various challenges. Throughout the day, audiences were enthralled by ongoing stunts that saw stellar combinations of primo slides and backside pop shuvits, and a variety of other dynamic stunts.

The opening of the skatepark marks a busy time for the community, as additional facilities continue to open at DAMAC Hills. During the same month, Golf Town, ready-built homes with world-class views of DAMAC Hills’ 7,300-yard golf course, was also introduced. Adjacent to the new skatepark, spacious apartments at Golf Town can be previewed in-person, or from the comfort of one’s home through DAMAC's online virtual platform, enhanced by immersive VR technology.