Connectivity Is Key to Ultimate Convenience, When It Comes to LG Appliances in the Kitchen

LG kitchen appliances such as the InstaView ThinQ™ refrigerator, EasyClean® oven range and QuadWash™ dishwasher maximize efficiency through full connectivity via the SmartThinQ application.

Follow > Disable alert for LG Electronics Follow >

Earlier this year, LG Electronics (LG) introduced its vision for a connected smart kitchen that not only predicts consumer needs, but reduces preparation and cleaning time. The range of award-winning smart appliances offer a hands-free, consumer-oriented experience designed for powerful performance coupled with impressive attention to detail. LG kitchen appliances such as the InstaView ThinQ™ refrigerator, EasyClean® oven range and QuadWash™ dishwasher maximize efficiency through full connectivity via the SmartThinQ application.

Users with smart kitchens outfitted with LG smart appliances will soon be able to utilize voice-control via both Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, since LG’s line of SmartThinQ appliances are now fully compatible with both services. LG already offers more than 100 SmartThinQ appliances. An example demonstrating this adaptable and intuitive cutting-edge technology, consumers can remotely preheat an oven or switch it off, an essential demand mined from LG consumer insights. With even more flexibility when it comes to preferred smart assistants, users can even also receive notifications on their smartphone with live updates or ask virtual assistants to perform various preparative tasks such as readying extra ice ahead of a gathering.

Mr. Kevin Cha, President of LG Electronics Middle East & Africa (MENA) commented: “The connectivity clearly evident in LG’s smart kitchen solution is revolutionizing cooking and dining habits. With the use of our technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in the kitchen space, we are intent on offering innovative solutions to everyday kitchen struggles. At LG, one of our main objectives is to enhance the quality of life for our trend-setting consumers.”

At LG, the consumer experience is at the forefront of all our product designs, and efficiency is the key driving force behind our innovation process for creating new appliances. Whether you need a fridge, dishwasher or microwave oven, LG aims to keep our consumers as stress-free as possible by offering innovative designs for every buyer in any home setting. We offer a premium quality of support to the full spectrum of buyers’ needs, from starter homes, condos and apartments to high-end luxury dwellings. LG kitchen appliances are designed to keep your kitchen running smoothly while simultaneously looking beautiful.”

Boasting a 29-inch touch LCD display screen that transforms into a transparent window with just two knocks, the soon-to-be-released LG InstaView ThinQ refrigerator can recommend healthy and delicious recipes based on what is inside the fridge. Once a recipe is selected, the fridge can directly send information to the connected oven via Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, verbally guiding the chef for a pleasant, easy cooking experience. Additionally, the smart fridge offers a Smart Tag feature, allowing the storage of stickers, tags and expiration dates to food being stored inside. Notifications are triggered when an item is reaching its expiration date and consumers can check the contents of the fridge at the time via the wide-angle PanoramaView camera located inside the super-accessible InstaView. Users will also be able to access their favorite songs using Amazon Music, iHeartRadio and other streaming music services. The refrigerator is a culmination of cutting-edge refrigeration technology and a variety of convenience and energy-conserving features.

Because of LG’s many partnerships with companies such as SideChef and Innit, LG’s range of AI-using appliances can provide a vaster variety of services. For example, the LG EasyClean oven connected to the appropriate app can access recipe information wirelessly and automatically begin preheating at a specific temperature at a set time. The intelligent oven could also send relevant information to the connected QuadWash dishwasher which can set the optimal wash cycle based on the dish prepared – like selecting a shorter cycle for a light dish compared to a greasy dish. In an attempt to streamline the cleaning process and make it more manageable, when the oven needs cleaning - made simpler by a special, advanced hydrophilic enamel coating – a notification is automatically sent to the owner’s smartphone.

With the ever-changing and fast paced lifestyles today’s consumers are leading, the need for better living is booming. LG Electronics (LG) has a vision for the future kitchen to predict consumer needs and reduce preparation time, offering a hands-free experience which takes the stress out of preparing and cleaning after daily meals. With an impressive attention to detail, LG kitchen appliances might even bring out the inner-chef in all of us. LG continues to understand and provide revolutionary solutions for those who need them the most in the kitchen.