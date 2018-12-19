Continued Commitment and Vision Lead RAK Properties’ Team to Another Honour From Forbes Middle East for the UAE’s Top 100 Companies

RAK Properties is a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC) formed in 2005 with the support of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK).
Founded in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties aims at supporting and promoting the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah as well as assisting the emirate's community development initiatives. RAK Properties will also maximize shareholders' value through its development projects in the coastal and inland areas of Ras Al Khaimah.
Contact Information:
National Bank of Abu Dhabi Building,
2nd Floor,
Corniche Al Kawasem Street,
P.O. Box 31113
Ras Al Khaimah,
United Arab Emirates