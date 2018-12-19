Continued Commitment and Vision Lead RAK Properties’ Team to Another Honour From Forbes Middle East for the UAE’s Top 100 Companies

RAK Properties CEO Sam Sidiqi

RAK Properties’ CEO; Mr. Samuel Dean Sidiqi was presented with the Forbes Middle East UAE 100 Award, acknowledging the company as part of Forbes top 100 companies who have made a substantial contribution toward a successful and inspirational future. The ceremony was held at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

The UAE 100 celebrates an exploration of the Emirates’ unique journey paved by inspirational leaders and colossal empires, with bright start-ups who mirror the same ambition, achievement and drive. All this told through a narrative during the awards ceremony, throughout the evening. Amongst the pioneers who heralded success in the Middle East, Forbes acknowledged RAK Properties as forerunners worthy of this title, through their continued excellence and achievements.

RAK Properties CEO Sam Sidiqi attributed the success to having a strong, ambitious team who realize the company’s goals of being a leading real estate company. Sidiqi later gave nod to the collective drive and insight on where the company stands today and its future plans.