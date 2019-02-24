Copthorne Kuwait City Hotel Hosts Grand Rehearsals of Hala February Festival 2019

During the rehearsals

Copthorne Hotel Kuwait City hosted the rehearsals of the top 13 Arab singers who participated in Hala February Festival 2019, including Mohammed Abdu, Abdullah Abdallah Al Rowaished, Shirin Abdulwahab, Wael Kfoury, Nabil Shuail, Majid Al Muhandes, Najwa Karam, Assala, Mutref Al-Mutref, Hussein Al Jassmi, Angham, Nawal El Kuwaitia and Abadi Jawhar, while it was home for five artists including Wael Kfoury, Najwa Karam, Mutref Al-Mutref, Angham and Abadi Jawhar.

Organized by Rotana Production Company, Hala February this year was inaugurated by Mohammed Abdu on 1st February and concluded by Abadi Jawhar and Nawal El Kuwaitia on 22nd February. The concerts were held in The Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre (JACC), known as the Kuwait Opera House.

Copthorne Hotel Kuwait City is well known with its unique ballroom venues which include an eclectic collection of boardrooms and provide the perfect settings for the occasion. The conference and event services teams were well prepared from the first day to assist the Arab singers with every aspect from the details of their program and how they will be performed to off-site requirements. The culinary team was also present to create menus for the artists and their bands.

Alaa Selim, General Manager, Copthorne Kuwait City Hotel said: “It was a great honor to host the top great voices of the Arab world. We have ensured that they had a wonderful stay at our hotel, and the staff was so excited for facilitating Hala February Festival 2019.”

The festival of “Hala February” which means welcome February is held in commemoration of the liberation of Kuwait. The day of liberation is on the 26th of February.

“Hala February is the right occasion for all the locals and tourists to visit Kuwait and enjoy the month long celebration which is a true blend of culture events, shopping and entertainment. Our guests are welcomed to enjoy special promotions and dazzling entertainment activities in our hotel,” concluded Selim.