Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi Brings Signature Brews to the Capital

As capital prepares to embrace the cool weather, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi is complementing the season with a delectable array of seasonal brews and premium blends at Fifth Street Café.

Designed especially for a relaxing afternoon in downtown Abu Dhabi, baristas as the chic café presents tea selections including traditional Moroccan Mint tea with ginger, lime juice and honey or green tea with elderflower. Those with a sweet palate can opt for a passionfruit Sencha green tea that is best paired with tea biscuits.

Guests can also indulge in a daily dose of brews with an aromatic array of warm and cold coffee options. Fifth Street Café features all types of blends in its menu, from Arabica coffee, Frappuccinos, to spiced cola coffee and coffee milkshake priced at AED 20 per drink.

All prices are in UAE Dirham and are inclusive of all applicable service charges, local fees and taxes.

