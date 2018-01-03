Credimax and Mastercard Announce First Launch of Masterpass in Bahrain

Mr. Yousif Ali Mirza CrediMax Chief Executive

CrediMax and Mastercard recently launched the Masterpass service in Bahrain for the first time by integrating the service in the CrediMax Digital Wallet - MaxWallet. Masterpass is a digital payment service from Mastercard that enables consumers to make fast, simple and secure digital payments – across devices and channels – anywhere you want to shop: online, in-app and in-store. From everyday purchases to memorable experiences, Masterpass makes shopping easier than ever, leveraging the most advanced methods of payment security available today.

“As a market leader, CrediMax is committed to driving the growth of the payments sector in Bahrain through collaborations that would facilitate innovative payment solutions helping simplify our consumers’ payment journey. The dual functionality of Masterpass and Masterpass QR in our MaxWallet service will enable our users to take advantage of a seamless payment experience, regardless of whether they are paying online, in-store or in-app – indicating the onset of a new era of digital payments in Bahrain. CrediMax MaxWallet is accepted in many merchants and offers wide range of payment solutions in particular payment by QR which is fast, simple and a pleasant method of payment comparing to other traditional payment methods,” said Mr. Yousif Ali Mirza CrediMax Chief Executive

“Mastercard is dedicated to developing and deploying technological advancements that simplify consumers’ lives and enhance their payment journeys. The launch of Masterpass in Bahrain is a key milestone for the Kingdom’s payments ecosystem – one that will open doors for simpler and more efficient payment experiences that enable consumers to enjoy greater convenience and security. We will continue to collaborate with leading industry players like CrediMax to design and introduce products and solutions that leverage our cutting-edge technology and drive adoption of cashless systems,” said Pankaj Kathuria, Area Business Head, Northern Gulf, Mastercard.

With the integration of Masterpass, MaxWallet by CrediMax becomes the first wallet in Bahrain to offer a fast, secure and convenient way to pay in seconds at any location globally where Masterpass is accepted. The integration of Masterpass enhances the existing functionality of MaxWallet, which already allows users to pay in-store using Masterpass QR technology. Using Masterpass, users can now also use the digital wallet to make online purchases.