CrediMax and Travelex Bahrain Wll MaxWallet Partnership

Being the first credit card issuer in the Kingdom of Bahrain,CrediMax evolved to be a pioneering market leader in credit issuing and acquiring since issuing the first credit card in July 1991 as card centre at Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, one of the largest commercial banks in the Kingdom.Previously, CrediMax was simply a card centre within the Retail Division of Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait. In April 1999,the card centre was spin off into a separate and independent fully owned subsidiary of the Bank, with the aim of focusing on the credit cards line of business and to be capable of further expanding both locally and regionally.By maintaining a solid market leadership in a competitive market like Bahrain, CrediMax was able to consolidate its position by ensuring and maintaining high quality customer service, introducing a diverse array of new innovative products and services, continuous enhancement of existing products and by introducing value-added campaigns and promotion on a continuous basis.

