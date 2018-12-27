CrediMax Celebrates National Day with Orphan Societies

The event included fun rides, games, face painting, arts and crafts as well as giveaways and delicious snacks and dinner and much more.

CrediMax celebrated recently Bahrain’s National Day with AlSanabel Society for Orphan Care, AlKawther Society for Social Care (Orphan Care) and Child’s Wish Society in a fun filled day at Croquet Lawn, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel & Spa. Over 100 children attended from the societies along with CrediMax Chief Executive, Mr. Yousif Ali Mirza and Management members and officials.

“In the spirit of giving back to our community whilst celebrating our National Day, we are pleased to have hosted such an event. It was a day filled with fun, exciting activities and amazing atmosphere seeing the smile on these children’s faces celebrating our beloved country” Said CrediMax Chief Executive, Mr. Yousif Ali Mirza

