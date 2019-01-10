CrediMax Received Certification on PCI DSS v3.2.1 by SISA

During the event

CrediMax received for the 7th consecutive year the PCI DSS Level 1 certification by the renowned PCI certification body and the largest QSA Company in GCC, SISA Information Security WLL.

CrediMax Chief Executive, Mr. Yousif Ali Mirza commented: “This certificate further consolidates CrediMax’s commitment in applying the highest security standards across all its policies, operations and procedures. It is a must for us to maintain compliance and protect critical data and assets of our stakeholders and the renewal of the certification proves that we have defined an effective information security process in an effort to sustain trusting and lasting partnerships with our customers and merchants”

SISA Information Security Worldwide’s CEO and Founder, Mr. Dharshan Shanthamurthy stated: “PCI standard is very effective in reducing breaches if we understand the intent behind each requirement and implement them smoothly. When organizations go through the time and expense of achieving such a coveted compliance, with the support of a good standing QSA, we understand how much they value the safety of their customer data. We appreciate CrediMax’s commitment towards 'security and not just compliance' audit philosophy of SISA and marching towards secure electronic and digital payment goals”.

