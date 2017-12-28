Daikin’s Next Generation Energy Efficient Inverters Reduce CO2 Emissions by 80 Percent

The new generation inverters developed by Daikin will reduce CO2 emissions by 80%, and simultaneously achieve energy reductions of up to 70%.

Daikin, the Japanese manufacturer and global leader in developing, manufacturing and installation of HVAC and Refrigerants, has pioneered a solution that can save billions of tonnes of C0₂ emissions globally. The new generation inverters developed by Daikin will reduce CO 2 emissions by 80%, and simultaneously achieve energy reductions of up to 70%.

According to the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA) in UAE, the use of energy-efficient devices and tools denoted by a star rating, are gaining rapid popularity across commercial and residential sectors. In line with this and the ‘Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050’, targeting to reduce CO 2 emissions by 16% by 2021, the new generation Daikin inverters prove to be instrumental.

According to figures published by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, by 2050 there will be 1.6 billion AC units installed. In terms of increased carbon emissions, the addition of these AC units is equivalent of adding several new countries to the world which has prompted experts to call for advances in energy efficiency of a minimum 30% per unit. If implemented, these regulations will save 98 billion tonnes of C0₂ globally.

Daikin’s new Inverter Split Wall-Mounted leads the way in achieving up to 70% energy reductions with an Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) of 13.3 at T1 condition compared to the traditional split AC. These energy efficient features make it the most energy efficient air conditioner of its type available in the GCC market. The Split Inverter features bespoke design for the High Ambient GCC market, and is a testament to Daikin’s commitment to develop sustainable systems with a lower impact on the environment.

Daikin MEA DX Product Planning Manager, Sana Hamdani commented: “Combining the power of Daikin’s inverters with the revolutionary R-32 refrigerant and our Intelligent Eye presence sensor technology, this Inverter has been designed for optimum nominal and seasonal energy efficiency, in line with real life operating conditions in the Middle East, underlining Daikin’s serious commitment to the environment.”

R-32—the result of continued research on refrigerants—is a next generation gas that addresses a range of environmental considerations. It allows the Daikin inverter AC is able to maximize energy efficiency while minimizing global warming impact with zero ozone depletion potential and up to 80% less CO 2 emission than R-410A.

“The Inverter AC constantly adjusts the compressor speed to precisely maintain the desired temperature, and contributes to reducing energy consumption all year round, resulting in a lower electricity bill. The smart technology utilizes an intelligent advanced control that regulates the compressor speed to constantly adjust delivered capacity to meet the desired room temperature. It also provides powerful cooling, quieter operation and an extended product lifetime.”

Installed in new systems or retrofitted into existing systems, the Split Inverter combines the power of the Daikin inverter swing compressor – designed and patented by Daikin – and the R-32 refrigerant, for an energy bill reduction of 30 – 70%.

Across the GCC, infrastructure development projects, in addition to a steep rise in residential and indoor leisure projects, currently drive demand for new AC units, with the regional market projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2017-2023. But this high pace of growth can have an adverse effect on C0₂ emissions. However, government policy documents such as the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and market trends that indicate a preference for energy-efficient products and devices in conjunction will ensure continued economic growth with minimized environmental impact.

Daikin MEA General Manager, Tuna Gulenc, added: “As part of our environmental commitment to society, we believe it is the manufacturer’s duty to advise the market and develop sustainable solutions that have practical applications in reducing energy consumption and CO₂ emissions. People in Japan, Europe, China, Australia and other countries, already enjoy the benefits of Inverter technology and here at Daikin MEA, we believe the Middle East will soon follow suit. The use of Inverter technology in HVAC units helps each citizen to contribute to the regional efforts to reduce environmental impact.”

In line with the evolving directives and strategies on sustainability as a core theme for future developments in the GCC, Daikin is committed to developing and introducing state of the art products and solutions, specifically designed for the region.