Danat Al Ain Goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In light of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Danat Al Ain Resort in collaboration with Mediclinic Al Ain hosted Pink Power, a weekend walkathon last 19th October 2018. The campaign aims to encourage early detection, prevention, treatment and cure against breast cancer.

The walkathon, which was free for all kicked off early at the resort’s main garden. Runners including the resort's staff joined forces to walk in solidarity to support the occasion. Friends and families were able to enjoy an experience for a cause, with complimentary snacks and fun activities for all ages.

General Manager of Danat Al Ain Resort, Khaled Sharabassy said, “The participation of Al Ain’s residents for Pink Power was not only encouraging, but it also generated a sense of hope as everyone came together for such a cause. As members of the community, we stand tall with women and men across the country to continuously spread awareness on breast cancer and actively promote early detection.”