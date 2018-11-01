Danat Al Ain Resort Celebrates UAE Flag Day

Celebrated annually, the UAE National Flag Day fosters a feeling of unity and peace among the leaders and the people of the UAE.

Danat Al Ain Resort joined the entire nation in observing the UAE National Flag Day on 1st November 2018, an initiative launched by his Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Celebrated annually, the UAE National Flag Day fosters a feeling of unity and peace among the leaders and the people of the UAE. The whole team at Danat Al Ain Resort took a moment of respectful tribute to the UAE flag to symbolize their allegiance to the country.

Resort General Manager, Khaled Sharabassy said, “We are glad to be part of this national occasion, which reflects unity among Emiratis and expats in the community, expressing loyalty to the country and its wise leadership.”