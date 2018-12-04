Danat Al Ain Resort Hosts VIP Corporate Party

The event was sponsored by Eastern Motors, Look Design, Abdul Samad Al Qurashi, and Oasis of Horses.

Danat Al Ain Resort hosted its VIP Corporate Party last 23 November at the resort’s gardens to introduce a new roster of guest experiences at the five-star property. The event was sponsored by Eastern Motors, Look Design, Abdul Samad Al Qurashi, and Oasis of Horses.

The resort’s General Manager, Khaled Sharabassy officially opened the celebrations, saying, “We are delighted to share our latest transformation as a luxury property, commencing a new era for Danat Al Ain Resort. From here, we will not only move forward, but grow upward.”

The resort’s enhancements include the revamping of its 216 rooms and suites, addition of wellness classes at Body & Soul Recreation Club, new gastronomy offers across its 8 restaurant and nightlife venues, and refurbishment of its banquet facilities.

The event saw the attendance of honorary guests, resort executives, partnering companies and media delegates. Attendees enjoyed welcome refreshments and a variety of canapes created by the resort’s team of culinary experts upon arrival, followed by a delectable buffet spread of sumptuous appetizers, mains and desserts. Live entertainment filled the venue throughout the evening.

“Danat Al Ain Resort is on its journey to strengthening its position as one of the best family-friendly destinations in the city. The completion of our projects is the main priority of the resort. We look forward to the success of the season and the years to come,” concluded Sharabassy.