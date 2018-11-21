Danat Al Ain Resort Joins Fight Against Diabetes

The event saw the participation of Mediclinic and the resort’s very own Body & Soul Recreation Club for a day of health and activities.

Danat Al Ain Resort joined people around the globe in commemorating World Diabetes Day, on 16th November 2018. The event saw the participation of Mediclinic and the resort’s very own Body & Soul Recreation Club for a day of health and activities.

Danat Al Ain Resort in collaboration with Mediclinic hosted free checkups conducted by specialists as well as awareness sessions to educate guests on preventive diabetes measures they should take. The resort’s Health Club instructor, Alina also conducted various fitness activities to promote an active lifestyle for better health. The day was capped off with free snacks and refreshments for the participants.

Resort General Manager, Khaled Sharabassy said, “Diabetes is increasingly becoming a common disease and we are glad to be part of this campaign. Our aim is to educate the people and emphasize the need to take proactive actions in order to live a healthier life.”

World Diabetes Day is the largest diabetes awareness campaign led by International Diabetes Federation and World Health Organization in response to the growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes.