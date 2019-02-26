Danat Al Ain Resort Launches ‘Year of Tolerance’ Vouchers

During the event

To commemorate UAE’s ‘Year of Tolerance’ Danat Al Ain unveiled exclusive gift vouchers on 20th February 2019 to support the initiative.

2019 was officially proclaimed as the ‘Year of Tolerance’ to highlight UAE’s dedication to welcome people from all backgrounds and ethnicities to encourage peace and stability in the Middle East. As part of this initiative Danat Al Ain Resort introduced gift vouchers that are available in denomination of AED100, AED200, and wedding vouchers worth AED1000 where patrons can attain the vouchers for 50% off at the resorts official website or at the resort itself.

Resort General Manager, Khaled Sharabassy said, “We are pleased to take part in this initiative to promote ‘Year of Tolerance’ and we are sure our loyal customers as well as new customers will be thrilled with these vouchers.”