Danat Al Ain Resort Marks the Start of the Festive Season

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Mediclinic Follow >

Danat Al Ain Resort kick-started the first of the many celebrations during the festive season with an enchanting Christmas tree lighting at the hotels stunning garden on 8th December 2018.

The team of Danat Al Ain and the guests gathered around the mesmerizing tree to watch the twinkling lights come alive. The hotel shined with shimmering lights and joyful smiles as the Danat Al Ain Choir filled the air with joyous Christmas caroling. What’s more, an array of delectable goodies and traditional beverages were served and available throughout the evening.

Guests were surprised by a spectacular visit from Santa Claus, where he rode in a Jeep sponsored by Eastern Motors and escorted by Harley Davidson bikers. In collaboration with Mediclinic, the young ones were presented with gifts from Santa himself.

Resort General Manager, Khaled Sharabassy said, “There is no greater joy than being with family this holiday season, that is why it was our pleasure to host the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, with our staff and most importantly our guests. We are grateful for the Danat Al Ain Choir and the Danat Al Ain Kids Gymnasts to provide entertainment to elevate the spirits of the guests. We look forward to welcoming more guests to celebrate this remarkable season at the hotel.”