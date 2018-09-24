Danat Al Ain Resort Records Successful Participation at Al Ain SME

Danat Al Ain Resort also highlighted its unmatched offers for the MICE industry.

Danat Al Ain Resort joined over 160 entrepreneurs from all over the UAE in the third edition of Al Ain SME, an exhibition under the patronage of H.H.Sheikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for small and medium-sized business and startups. The event took place on 17-18 September at Al Ain Convention Centre.

During the two-day exhibition, Danat Al Ain Resort showcased its signature luxury hospitality, boasting new experiences, dining specialties and recreational activities for families in the UAE. Visitors were able to have an exclusive look at new and ongoing offers, including the Seasonal Room package, Family Getaway offer, Romantic Escape for couples, All-Inclusive room offer and the Danat Villa Delight.

Danat Al Ain Resort also highlighted its unmatched offers for the MICE industry. Being home to nine ballroom, event hall and meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 900 persons, the resort is most notable as a preferred venue to the most successful events and weddings in the city.

Present during the exhibition were Danat Al Ain Resort General Manager Khaled Sharabassy, together with the resort’s team of sales and marketing experts. Sharabassy said, “We are delighted to join hundreds of exhibitors from all key sectors in making this year’s Al Ain SME truly special. This exhibition is truly unique as it empowers businessmen and budding entrepreneurs to pursue their ideas and businesses, and also give them the right tools and support to further grow in the industry they wish to pursue.”