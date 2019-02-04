Danat Al Ain Resort Unveils Special Valentine’s Day Packages

Valentines Stay to Remember’ offer is valid from 13th February-16th February 2019 starting from AED599++.

Couples seeking a memorable celebration of love can choose to spend their valentine’s day at Danat Al Ain Resort. Delight in the hotel’s special packages designed to create the most romantic setting near a world of uncharted attraction.

Escape with your loved one to a haven of tranquility, with the resorts ‘Valentines Stay to Remember’ offer where patrons are welcomed to enjoy an overnight stay in the lavish Deluxe room or the resorts massive Executive suite overlooking the resorts lush garden. The offer includes a scrumptious breakfast and dinner buffet offering a wide range of dishes to indulge in.

Guests looking for a more unique experience can revel in a luscious set-menu dinner at Luce which features a variety of traditional Italian dishes prepared by their chef with the secret ingredient of love. Couples can also satiate in an exclusive valentine themed buffet at Arabesque serving up tantalizing dishes from across the globe leaving the senses utterly satisfied. What’s more, Mc Gettigan’s will give out free drinks to all the ladies every time the DJ plays Beyoncé’s famous hit “All the single ladies”.

Go Beyond your lover’s expectation and treat them to a special couples’ massage at the resorts health club which offers a magnifique romantic setting where you and your partner can choose from their special Swedish, deep tissue, orient, or the popular hot chocolate cream massage.

Resort General Manager, Khaled Sharabassy said, “The resort is the perfect venue giving couples the opportunity to indulge in a romantic getaway with bespoke heartfelt celebrations. Our team delights in giving our guests an intimate and distinctive experience to create the most memorable experience.”

‘Valentines Stay to Remember’ offer is valid from 13th February-16th February 2019 starting from AED599++.

Valentines themed buffet at Arabesque is priced at AED155 per person.

Set-menu dinner at Luce is priced at AED160 per person.

Couples massage is starting from AED425.