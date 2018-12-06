Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort Celebrates UAE National Day With Zayed Tree Planting

Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort is managed by Danat Hotels & Resorts, a division of National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels. Located on the western coast of Abu Dhabi between the desert landscape and the shimmering waters of the Arabian Gulf, this beachfront resort is nuzzled in a world of unchartered attractions close to Sir Bani Yas Island, a wildlife reserve where you can enjoy nature and outdoor adventures such as deep sea fishing, snorkeling, wind surfing and wake boarding. Experience the warmth of Arabian culture and hospitality as you explore with the resort’s luxuriously designed guest rooms and private waterfront villas combined with award winning cuisines and a full range of sports and conference facilities. Whether you are seeking a haven for leisure or business travel, this five-star resort will let you experience the finest retreat while staying in the United Arab Emirates.
Contact Information:
P.O Box 12333
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates