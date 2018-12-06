Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort Celebrates UAE National Day With Zayed Tree Planting

During the celebration

Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort marked 47 years of the UAE with the ceremonial Planting of the Zayed Tree in the property. The initiative is in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, honoring the country’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Guests and resort associates led by General Manager Kevin Lawless gathered in the property’s front yard to plant the Zayed tree, a blossoming olive tree which symbolizes, peace, and reflect Sheikh Zayed’s commitment to environmental sustainability. To this day, his teachings and values continue to shape the UAE’s nationwide approach to defying the effects of desertification and other environmental challenges.

“This National Day is truly special for all of us as it also coincides with the Year of Zayed,” said Kevin Lawless, the beachfront property’s General Manager. He continued: “Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort has reinforced Sheikh Zayed’s vision of an environmentally-balanced UAE with our diverse conservation programmes, weekly beach clean-ups and now the commemorative planting of the Zayed tree. This serves as a testament to our pledge for a brighter, more sustainable future for the country.”

The holiday continued on with a roster of festivities and live entertainment. Guests attending the celebrations enjoyed complimentary refreshments, and activities including face painting for the little ones and performance art by a caricaturist.

