Danube Properties Awards Main Construction Contract for the Dh300 M Jewelz to Cast Construction

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Cast Construction LLC Disable alert for Dubai Disable alert for Danube Group Follow >

Danube Properties has awarded a Dh149.5 million contract to Cast Construction LLC, a Dubai-based civil construction company, for the main construction works of Jewelz, the developer’s tenth residential project to be built at Arjan, near Miracle Gardens.

The Dh300 million Jewelz project offers 463 residential units, ranging from studio, one and two-bedroom apartments. The project is attractively located on a plot adjacent to the park with a private entrance leading to the property.

The project, launched in March 2018, is scheduled for delivery in Q1 2020.

The amenities include a fully equippedhealth club, swimming pool, steam and sauna room, multi-purpose hall, jogging track, barbecue deck, badminton court, paddle tennis court and a high tech surveillance system for the protection and security of the residents.

The building design and architectural aesthetic was created to reinforce the design strategy of Danube, which helps maximise the living space while delivering convenience of community living. The project dedicates 50 percent space to open areas with an emphasis on greenery and landscapes.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman, of the Danube Group, said: “As a developer we remain committed to the Dubai Real Estate market. Through our successful property launch and construction delivery we want to reinforce the belief in the real estate industry of Dubai which remains one of the most lucrative real estate investment opportunities worldwide. We are determined to deliver all our projects to our customers on time. The awarding of the main construction contract within seven months of the launch of the project reflects our strong commitment to our customers”

Following the commercial launch of properties and subsequent sell-out, Danube usually starts tendering for the construction of the project, before launching the next project.

Atif Rahman, Director and Partner of Danube Properties, said, “The latest construction contract raises our construction contract value to Dh1.4 billion across ten projects. As a developer, our key objective is to deliver projects on time and with supreme quality and in most cases we have been successful in delivering deliver better than promised value in our real estate projects. In this endeavour the contractor becomes a key stakeholder and I ensure selection of the best available partner to deliver nothing less than the best. Backed by the phenomenal sales success I am extremely pleased that all our ongoing projects are strongly placed and progressing well with their respective construction. I am very confident that our partnership with Cast Contracting will set a new benchmark of construction quality.”

Yusra Saleh Al Yafei-Managing Director of Cast Construction LLC, said: “It is my utmost delight to be awarded Danube Properties Jewelz Project as the Main Contractor and certainly privileged to associate with Danube Properties. On this occasion I would like to extend my warm regards to Mr. Atif Rahman Director & Partner of Danube Properties for considering and selecting Cast Construction LLC. Cast Construction LLC has a proven track record of embarking and successfully accomplishing construction projects over the last 2 decades. I believe that construction is a “life time Experience” hence we ensure to build quality living for the people which will have lasting impact for decades to follow.

CAST Construction LLC has been in the construction business in UAE for the last ten years, with a network of offices in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.

Danube Project Development Fact-Sheet