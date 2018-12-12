Danube Properties Awards Main Construction Contract for the Dh450 Million Bayz to RAQ Contracting

The Dh450 million Bayz project offers 456 fully-furnished apartments, ranging from studio, one and two-bedroom apartments.

Danube Properties has awarded a Dh190 million contract to RAQ Construction LLC, a Dubai-based civil construction company, for the main construction works of Bayz located at a site in Business Bay overlooking Al Khail Road.

The Dh450 million Bayz project offers 456 fully-furnished apartments, ranging from studio, one and two-bedroom apartments. The project is attractively located on a plot on Al Khail Road – a major highway in Dubai – located within close proximity to Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower.

The 29-storeyed project, launched in May 2017, is scheduled for delivery in 2021. This is Danube’s only project in Business Bay. The project has already been sold out to buyers and investors.

“We have so far awarded contracts for ten out of 11 projects launched so far. The awarding of the construction contract reflects our determination to deliver projects on time. It also strengthens our reputation as a developer that is committed to on-time construction and delivery,” Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman, of the Danube Group, says.

“Of the 11 projects launched in just over four years, Danube Properties has delivered four of them to customers. This shows our customer-centric development approach.”

At launch, Danube Properties offered the lowest price in the Business Bay area and continued with its famous 1 per cent payment plan, starting at Dh6,490 per month.

The Bayz tower comes with amenities including swimming pool, health club and a kid’s play area cum party hall. When delivered, each fully-furnished apartment will be accompanied with a modular kitchen, exquisite Spanish tiles, and top-notch finishes. Furthermore, every home will include a European technology enabled convertible sofa that makes way for a bed- tucked into the wall.

Atif Rahman, Director and Partner of Danube Properties, said, “The latest construction contract raises our construction contract value to Dh1.59 billion across ten projects and reflects the character and reputation of Danube Properties. Our delivery-to-launch ratio is one of the best in the real estate development industry in the GCC and I would want to maintain that.

“With a solid construction and delivery record, Danube Properties has helped strengthen customer and investor confidence and their faith in the real estate sector of the UAE and Dubai. After careful evaluation of all tender bids, I decided to appoint RAQ Contracting LLC to carry out the construction of Bayz – our key project in Business Bay.”

“As a quality-conscious developer, we are very selective in choosing the contractor to deliver customers’ dream home. In this endeavour the contractor becomes a key stakeholder and I ensure selection of the best available partner to deliver nothing less than the best.

“I am extremely pleased with all our ongoing projects and the construction progress. I am very confident that our partnership with RAQ Contracting will set a new benchmark of construction quality.”

Rami Al Qaisi, Managing Director of RAQ Construction LLC, said: “We are very pleased to partner with Danube Properties in developing Bayz Tower. As a developer, Danube Properties is very particular in every aspect of construction activities including choice of material, quality of construction, finishing, facilities, amenities and timely delivery. We have gone through one of the most stringent contracting process and I am pleased to say, we have a shared vision in Bayz – to offer the best homes to the customers.”

RAQ is a pre-designed, design and build and steel-structure turnkey main contractor specializing in executing construction projects of various categories. Established in 2013 as a main contracting company, RAQ Contracting is deemed to be engaged in diverse commercial, residential, recreational and other projects.

RAQ Contracting has so far delivered 25 projects and has more than 700 people on its payroll.

Danube Project Development Fact-Sheet